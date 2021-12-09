MP girl immolates self over ‘harassment’, five arrested: Police

A 17-year-oldgirl immolated herself over alleged harassment by neighbors in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

A suicide note was recovered from the deceased’s house based on which five people were arrested, they added.

Briefing reporters, Jabalpur superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said: “The girl, a Class 11 student and resident of Ranjhi, set herself ablaze on the second floor of the house on Tuesday. In her suicide note, she named five people who live in the neighbourhood and accused them of continuously harassing her. The neighbours belong to scheduled caste community.”

“The victim was rushed toJabalpur Medical College hospitalwhere she succumbed to injuries,” he added.

The girl’s family, alleged that they had approached police on Monday over the incessant harassment but no action was taken.

“A month ago, my sister told my father that three boys were harassing her. They used to follow her and pass obscene comments. My father, who is an auto rickshaw driver, had also thrashed one of the boys once. Later, a case under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act was registered against my father on the basis of a complaint by the boy,” the girl’s elder sister said.

“As the harassment continued, we went to the police on Monday but they did not take any action,” she added.

Dismissing the claims, Jabalpur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Agrawal said: “The girl did not file any complaint of harassment and wanted a compromise in the case related to her father.”

A probe has been ordered to verify the claims of the girl’s family against the police, he added.

The accused were arrested under section 306 (abutment of suicide) and 354 (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918