MP govt cancels order to fix tiles with PM Narendra Modi and CM’s photos on houses for urban poor

The Madhya Pradesh government told the state’s high court on Wednesday that it has issued an order to cancel its earlier order to fix tiles with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on houses being built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) (Urban).

The court had earlier issued notices to the state and central governments after Sanjay Purohit, a Datia resident, filed a petition in July saying the tiles were being laid in the houses for the urban poor with an eye on the assembly elections in the state this year.

State government advocate Praveen Nivaskar submitted a government order dated September 18 issued by additional commissioner, Urban Administration and Development, Madhya Pradesh Vikas Mishra, to the Gwalior bench of the high court.

The order issued to commissioners of all the Nagar Nigams and chief municipal officers of all the Nagar Palika Parishads and Nagar Parishads said the earlier order regarding fixing of the tiles with the Prime Minister and Chief Minister’s photos on them on PMAY (U) houses has been cancelled.

The order also stated that in light of the instructions of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’, the logo of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna would now be fixed.

“The state government has given a deadline of December 20 to remove the tiles already fixed on PMAY(U) houses,” said Ankur Modi, the counsel for petitioner Purohit.

Nivaskar said, “The picture of the scheme’s logo would be fixed on the houses in place of tiles with photos.”

On September 11 the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had told the court that it had not issued any instructions regarding the tiles with photographs and that it had advised the state/union territories governments to ‘display standard logo of the PMAY (U) in all houses constructed under the PMAY (U).

The high court had issued notices to state government, central government and directorate of urban administration and development, MP Government in July this year on the petition challenging the directorate’s order dated April 4, 2018 to fix two tiles bearing the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the houses built under PMAY in the state.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 10:02 IST