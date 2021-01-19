MP high court rejects bail of man arrested for sharing Yogi’s morphed picture

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday rejected the bail plea of a man arrested on December 4 for allegedly “outraging religious feelings” by morphing and posting a picture of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Akash Sharma, a government advocate, said judge Rohit Arya rejected Sameer Chhepa’s plea saying Adityanath is not only a chief minister but also a saint. “The accused hurt the religious sentiments by insulting a saint,” said Sharma.

Chhepa has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and under the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from Neha Jain in Indore)