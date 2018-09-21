Set afire by father after rape bid, MP girl calls cops after second assault

A man set his 18-year old daughter on fire allegedly after she resisted a rape attempt by him at their house in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

SS Chouhan, town inspector of Gohad Chouraha town, said the incident took place on July 30. After she resisted, the accused doused her in kerosene and set her on fire. The girl was admitted to a government hospital in Gwalior with 60 per cent burns, he said.

The girl told doctors it was an accident.

But when she returned home after the treatment on Tuesday, the accused once again tried to rape her. This time the girl complained to the police who arrested the accused.

Chouhan said the accused has five daughters of whom three are married. He lives with two daughters in Bhind and his wife is mentally challenged.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 08:52 IST