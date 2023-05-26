MP Navneet Rana's 'Britisher's brain' dig at Opposition over boycott call for Parliament event

Amid the ongoing controversy over the new Parliament building’s inauguration, actor-turned-politician Navneet Rana on Friday trained her guns at the Opposition parties for boycotting the inauguration of the new complex, saying they are upset because the top BJP leader accomplished what they couldn't. Calling the inauguration ceremony a moment of pride, Rana, a member of Lok Sabha, said she fails to understand the opposition's demand. Navneet Kaur Rana, independent MP from Amravati.

“The old Parliament was built by the British but the brain and work behind the new Parliament is of Indians and I don’t understand, why the opposition is making so many issues. They’re upset with the fact PM Modi has done what they (opposition) couldn’t. They have problems with PM Modi,” the Amravati MP was quoted by news agency ANI.

The inauguration of the new parliament is scheduled to be held on Sunday. Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress and Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, on Wednesday issued a joint statement announcing the boycott and called the inauguration insult to the" high office of the President".

The Opposition has contended that President Droupadi Murmu, as the highest Constitutional authority, should be inaugurating the new complex.

Following a boycott call from the opposition parties, defence minister Rajnath Singh today described the new building as a “symbol of democracy” and appealed to the opposition parties to reconsider their stand on the matter.

So far, 25 parties are likely to attend the ceremony, including 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties expected to be present at the event.

