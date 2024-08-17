MP policewoman appears in coaching institute promo video in uniform; suspended

A woman constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district was suspended on Friday after a video of her appearing in a coaching institute's advertisement while in her khaki uniform went viral on social media. Woman constable suspended for promoting coaching institute in uniform in viral video.(X)

The constable was promoting an Indore-based institute that trains candidates for police department exams.

Ratlam Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Lodha took action after the video advertisement surfaced on social media. In a post on X, the SP said, “It has come to light that a woman constable is promoting a private coaching institute in uniform through social media. The constable has been suspended, and a departmental investigation is underway.”

‘Where did you prepare for the police?’: Lady constable replies in ad video

In the coaching promotion video, a young woman approaches the police constable on traffic duty and says, "Hello madam, I've been following you for a while. I want to be like you. Where did you prepare for the police?" The constable responds by mentioning a coaching institute in Indore, adding that she's currently preparing for the MP Sub Inspector exam there.

The constable further seen advising the young woman to check out the institute's YouTube channel, sayinging that it offers preparation for any exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB).

Social media divided

Social media users also criticised the commercial. One X user commented, "Now the job of the khaki uniform isn't just to do duty at the crossroads, but also to promote private coaching classes. This is what constable Anishka Rawat Meena of Madhya Pradesh Police is doing very well."

However, some users felt the action was too harsh. "Action is only taken against lower-level employees. What about the high-ranking officers who are busy making money indiscriminately? Meanwhile, there's also an army of doctors who, despite being government employees, run private clinics and hospitals, and no one says anything," another user remarked.