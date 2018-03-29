MP’s black tribal chicken Kadaknath wins GI tag, beats Chhattisgarh’s claim

Madhya Pradesh has won the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kadaknath, a black chicken from the tribal Jhabua district in the state’s western part prized as a delicacy, after the neighbouring Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Chhattisgarh also staked claim that the Indian breed was its own.

The Kadaknath black chicken has been notified in the GI Journal No 104, dated March 28, 2018, an official of the Madhya Pradesh animal husbandry department said.

Madhya Pradesh filed an application with the GI registry office in 2012 and the Chhattisgarh government filed its claim in 2017. The news that Chhattisgarh too had applied for the same GI tag had alarmed the state government, which redoubled its efforts to ensure that they won it.

The coveted GI tag, awarded by the GI registry in Chennai, is a name or sign that corresponds to specific geographical locations. And, the usage of such a certification on a product indicates that it possesses certain qualities exclusive to its land of origin.

Sources in the animal husbandry department said the GI tag means that not only no one else can use the name “Kadaknath” while selling the black chicken but it will also translate into higher prices for the producers.

Kadaknath is in demand not only because of its taste but also due to its low cholesterol and high protein content. It sells at around Rs 500 per kg, which is around five times the price of normal broiler chicken.

These birds are marketed in Jhabua by the Gramin Vikas Trust, a non-government organisation which runs the cooperatives breeding the bird, in Gujarat, Maharashtra and even south India.

The Chhattisgarh government had applied for the GI tag for the same bird, following the success of its breeding project in Dantewada.

“We will study the decision and we will try and find out ways in which we can protect the interest of poor tribal farmers of Bastar, who have been successfully breeding this chicken,” Dantewada collector Saurabh Kumar said after on Madhya Pradesh bagged the GI tag.

The GI registry recently dismissed Madhya Pradesh’s plea for the inclusion of basmati rice grown in the central state.