MP senior cop's brother-in-law dies after alleged assault by policemen, two suspended

A 22-year-old engineering student died after being beaten allegedly by police personnel in the early hours of Friday in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal. Two constables who allegedly assaulted the victim have been suspended. (PTI/representative )

According to a PTI report, two constables, Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya, who allegedly assaulted the victim, identified as Udit Gaayke, have been suspended.

A video clip going viral on various social media platforms showed a policeman holding Gaayke, while another is seen hitting him with a stick.

Bhopal Zone 2 deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vivek Singh said that further action will be taken against the accused cops after the post-mortem report is received.

It is worth noting that the victim was the brother-in-law of a Madhya Pradesh police DCP, posted in the state’s Balaghat district, while his parents worked in Bhopal city, PTI reported.

What led to the B-tech student’s death? According to Udit Gaayke’s friends who were with him at the time of the alleged assault, the group was partying in Bhopal’s Indrapuri area on Thursday night. One of the friends in the group was dropping Gaayke home around 1:30 AM early Friday morning when the latter spotted policemen approaching them and started running into an alley, PTI reported.

According to the friends quoted in the report, both cops chased the victim down the alley, caught him and started assaulting him. He was later found with his shirt torn and with bruises on his body, the friends said. These friends claimed the policemen sought a bribe of ₹10,000 when asked to stop the assault.

DCP Vivek Singh said that Udit Gaayke was rushed to the hospital by his friends, where doctors declared him dead.

"Details will be clear after the post-mortem report is received. Statements of family members are being recorded. The case is being probed by a City Superintendent of Police level officer," DCP Singh said.