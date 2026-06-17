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‘MPs promised 50 crore’: Sanjay Raut's big claim amid Shiv Sena-UBT rebellion buzz

Speculation grows over a potential split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha unit. Sanjay Raut claims some MPs are being offered ₹50 crore. 

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 11:48 am IST
By Shailesh Gaikwad
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As speculation mounts over a possible split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha unit, senior party leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that some MPs were being lured with massive financial inducements to switch sides.

Sanjay Raut alleges Sena (UBT) MPs offered 50 crore, 15 crore advance amid split buzz.( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

"I got a call from an important person. He told me the MPs have been promised 50 crore with 15 crore as an advance. MPs are being bought in Maharashtra," alleged Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference with party leaders Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje.

Also read | After TMC, Uddhav Thackeray camp seems headed towards a Parliament split

Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje are reportedly the only three of the nine Sena-UBT MPs backing Uddhav Thackeray.

Party issues whip to all nine MPs

Sena (UBT) parliamentary party leader Arvind Sawant has issued a whip directing all nine party MPs to attend a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Leaders from the Shinde camp claim that six Sena (UBT) MPs are likely to form a separate group and may submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla before merging with the Shiv Sena's parliamentary unit.

The six MPs who are likely to form a breakaway group are: Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Patil (Mumbai North East). However, this could not be independently verified.

Sources also said Nimbalkar and Patil remained in discussions with Sena leaders, while Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure had reached New Delhi on Tuesday and were not responding to calls from party leaders, HT reported earlier.

If six of the nine Sena (UBT) MPs decide to break away, they would constitute two-thirds of the parliamentary party, potentially allowing them to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Also read | Amid ‘Op Tiger’ buzz, Sena (UBT) claims all 9 MPs attended meeting

The situation prompted senior Sena (UBT) leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Lok Sabha group leader Arvind Sawant, to rush to New Delhi.

Adding to his allegations, Raut wrote on X: "Received shocking information that MPs in Maharashtra are being paid 15 crore each as advance tonight. Apna sapna money money."

Split may not remain limited to MPs

The possibility of a larger political realignment has also emerged. A Shiv Sena minister claimed that discussions were underway with some Sena (UBT) MLAs as well.

"The split may not be limited to Lok Sabha MPs. Some of the 20 Sena (UBT) MLAs too are in touch with us. We are aiming for 16-17 MLAs. It could be a major split," the minister said.

If the effort succeeds, it would mark another major setback for Uddhav Thackeray after the 2022 split led by Eknath Shinde that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Shinde himself declined to comment on Operation Tiger. Responding to questions on the issue, Sena MP and party spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said: "We are not asking anyone to join us. There are many disgruntled leaders and elected representatives in Sena (UBT). Even if a common Sainik seeks to join our party, we welcome him."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shailesh Gaikwad

Shailesh Gaikwad is political editor and heads the political bureau in Hindustan Times' Mumbai edition.In his career of over 20 years, he has covered Maharashtra politics, state government and urban governance issues.

sanjay raut shiv sena uddhav thackeray lok sabha
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