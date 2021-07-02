MSC Bank case: ED attaches properties worth 66.75 cr linked to Ajit Pawar, wife

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached assets worth ₹65.75 crore belonging to a sugar mill in Satara district in connection with the money laundering case involving Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank, while adding that a firm linked to state deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra was involved in the case.

ED said it has attached properties including land, building, plant and machinery of Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana (SSK) situated at Chimangaon-Koregaon in Satara, worth ₹65.75 crore (as per the purchase price of 2010) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002 in the alleged MSC Bank scam.

“These assets are currently held in the name of Guru Commodity Services Pvt. Ltd. and leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd. Majority shares of Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd. are held by Sparkling Soil Pvt. Ltd, which is related to Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of State of Maharashtra and Sunetra Ajit Pawar,” ED said in a statement on Thursday.

The action comes days after ED raided Nagpur residence of former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the alleged money laundering linked to the extortion racket involving dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had termed it ED’s bid to “harass” Deshmukh out of “frustration”.

ED’s money laundering case is based on the August 2019 FIR of Mumbai police’s Economic Offence Wing, which had registered a cheating, forgery and corruption case on the Bombay high court’s direction. As per the allegations made in the FIR, the then officials & directors of MSCB had fraudulently sold the co-operative sugar mills at throw-away prices to their relatives/private persons without following the due procedure prescribed under the SARFAESI Act, (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act) 2002. As per the provisions of the Act, banks can sell immovable assets to recover loans.

However, EOW on 15 September, 2020 closed the case, claiming it to be a civil matter. Later, the complainant, social activist Surinder Mohan Arora in the case filed a petition in the high court alleging that the closure report filed by EOW giving a clean chit to then finance minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and 75 directors of the district banks was questionable as it was based on the statement of managing director Ajit Deshmukh, who was also named in the alleged scam.

ED’s investigation has revealed that MSCB conducted an auction of Jarandeshwar SSK in 2010 at undervalued price and without following due procedure. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was one of the prominent and influential members of the board of directors of MSCB at the relevant time, ED said.

“The Cooperative Sugar Factories (SSK) was purchased by Guru Commodity Services Pvt. Ltd. (a dummy company) and was immediately leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd., which is presently operating the Jarandeshwar SSK,” the central agency said.

“The major part of the funds utilized towards purchase of the said cooperative was received from Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd. which received the same from Sparkling Soil Pvt. Ltd., a company related to Ajit Pawar and his wife,” the ED statement added.

The anti-money laundering agency further said that “Guru Commodity Services Pvt. Ltd. (a dummy company) was used to acquire the said SSK”, adding that the sugar mill was “actually controlled and run by Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd.”

“SSK has been used as a vehicle by Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills for obtaining loan to the tune of about ₹700 crore from Pune district central co-operative bank and others from 2010 till date,” the ED said, adding, “Thus, the assets held in the name of Guru Commodity Services Pvt Ltd (leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd) are proceeds of crime.”