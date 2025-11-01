MSPCB orders immediate removal of construction waste from Umngot River in Meghalaya

Shillong: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has ordered the Project Management Unit-Mylliem, which manages the Shillong–Dawki road project, to immediately remove construction and demolition waste dumped into Meghalaya’s Umngot River, famous for its crystal-clear waters. Locals said the river, once renowned for its glassy surface that reflected boats, the Umngot — flowing through Dawki town in the West Jaiñtia Hills district — has remained persistently murky in recent weeks.

In a directive issued on Friday, MSPCB chairman R. Nanamalai invoked powers under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, ordering the project unit to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure notified on March 17, 2025, and ensure the immediate removal of all waste dumped in the Umngot.

An inspection by the board on Friday revealed that, after extensive earthwork and excavation activities along the under-construction Shillong–Dawki road, debris had been dumped near the river without containment or stabilisation measures.

Officials said that recent filling works by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) near the Pynursla-Dawki Bridge, carried out without retaining structures such as sandbags, caused loose material to slide toward the Umngot, raising the risk of erosion and sedimentation.

“The filled portion near the bridge appears unstable and has the potential to cause additional landslides, especially during rainfall,” the MSPCB warned.

Similar siltation was observed near the new Dawki Bridge construction site due to hill cutting and loose soil sliding into the river.

The board has collected water samples for laboratory analysis and directed all contractors to apply for Consent to Establish and Operate within 15 days. It also ordered strict compliance with the Meghalaya Stone Crusher Order of December 23, 2021, particularly concerning the legal sourcing of boulders.

The Project Management Unit-Mylliem has been asked to submit an action-taken report at the earliest.