Much achieved, more to be done: PM Modi on 23-yr journey

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reflected on his political journey spanning over two decades and said while a lot has been achieved by the government, there is still more to do for meeting the target of Viksit Bharat or developed India.

He also acknowledged the support that he has received from people since he first assumed office as chief minister of Gujarat in 2001. In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to those who sent him congratulatory messages on the completion of 23 years in office.

“A heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has sent their blessings and good wishes as I complete 23 years as the head of a government. It was on October 7, 2001, that I took on the responsibility of serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was the greatness of my Party, @BJP4India, to task a humble Karyakarta like me with the responsibility of heading the state administration,” he said.

The prime minister who was a swayamsevak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party, held various positions in the party before being appointed the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001.

In 2013, the party named him as its prime ministerial candidate.

Reflecting on his tenure as CM, he wrote, “When I assumed office as CM, Gujarat was facing numerous challenges -- the 2001 Kutch Earthquake, before that a Super Cyclone, a massive drought, and the legacy of many decades of Congress misrule like loot, communalism and casteism. Powered by Jana Shakti, we rebuilt Gujarat and propelled it to new heights of progress, even in a sector like agriculture, for which the state was not traditionally known.”

The PM said his tenure was marked by equal opportunity for all and ensuring prosperity for all sections of society. “In 2014, the people of India blessed my party with a record mandate, thus enabling me to serve as Prime Minister. This was a historic moment, as it marked the first time in 30 years that a party secured a full majority,” he wrote.

He also made a mention of the government’s policy decisions in the last decade and said the Union government has addressed several challenges that the nation faces. “...Over 25 crore people have been freed from the clutches of poverty. India has become the fifth largest economy and this has particularly helped our MSMEs, startup sector and more. New avenues of prosperity have opened for our hardworking farmers, Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and the poor as well as marginalised sections of society.”

While he listed several accomplishments of the government, the PM said there is still more to be done. “...The learnings over these 23 years enabled us to come up with pioneering initiatives which have made an impact both nationally and globally. I assure my fellow Indians that I will keep working tirelessly, with even more vigour in the service of the people. I will not rest till our collective goal of a Viksit Bharat is realised.”