MUDA case: Lokayukta summons Siddaramaiah to appear for questioning on Nov 6

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned by the Lokayukta Police to appear for questioning in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam on Wednesday.



“Yes, Mysore Lokayukta has issued a notice regarding MUDA. I will go to Mysore Lokayukta on 6th November,” the chief minister told reporters.



The Lokayukta on October 25 questioned his wife Parvathi B M, who is also an accused in the case.



"We asked him to appear on Wednesday morning," a senior Lokayukta official told PTI..



Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had allegedly purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.



On October 29, the Enforcement Directorate questioned D B Natesh, a former Commissioner of the MUDA, in connection with a money laundering case in which it has booked Siddaramaiah, his family and others, PTI reported. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI file)

MUDA site allotment case

It is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar Layout third and fourth stages), which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.



The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba Hobli of Mysuru taluk.



After the controversy broke out, Parvathi announced that she was returning the allotted plots to MUDA.

