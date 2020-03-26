e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mufti’s continued detention during lockdown cruel: Omar

Mufti’s continued detention during lockdown cruel: Omar

india Updated: Mar 26, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday called former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s continued detention “callous and cruel” and hoped she will be released along with other detainees.

He reiterated the demand for the release of political detainees a day after he was released from detention after eight months on Tuesday.

“It’s callous & cruel to continue to detain @MehboobaMufti [Mehbooba Mufti] & others at a time like this.There was never much justification to detain everyone in the 1st place & none at all to keep them detained as the country enters a 3 week lockdown,’’ he tweeted, referring to the countrywide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday. He hoped the Centre will release them.

Three former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mufti were among hundreds of people detained to prevent protests against the nullification of Constitution's Article 370 that stripped Jammu & Kashmir of its special status in August.

Farooq Abdullah was released on March 13 while Mufti remains under detention.

There was speculation throughout the day on Wednesday that Mufti was going to be released.

top news
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Coronavirus updates: Delhi doctor tests positive, Gujarat woman dies of Covid-19
Coronavirus updates: Delhi doctor tests positive, Gujarat woman dies of Covid-19
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news