Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA extended by 3 months

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA extended by 3 months

Mufti was detained on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and J&K. Later, her six-month preventive custody was extended by invoking PSA on February 5 this year.

May 06, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is lodged at her official residence which has been converted into a subsidiary jail
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is lodged at her official residence which has been converted into a subsidiary jail
         

The detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the stringent Public Safety Act was on Tuesday extended by three months, hours before it was to expire. Likewise, the detention of former minister and senior National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, and senior PDP leader and uncle of Mufti, Sartaj Madani, was also extended by another three months, officials said.

While Mufti is lodged at her official residence which has been converted into a subsidiary jail, Sagar and Madani are in a government accommodation at Gupkar Road.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah questioned the move. “General Secretary of @JKNC_Sagar Sb has also had his PSA extended by a further 3 months. I’m struggling to get my head around the decision & the logic behind it because it smacks of vindictiveness & nothing else. New Delhi needed to make friends in J&K but is doing the opposite,” he tweeted.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu pointed out that these leaders had been under detention for the past nine months. “Anguished to hear the PSA detention of @MehboobaMufti Sahiba, Sagar Sahab and Sartaj Madni Sahab has been extended for another 3 months. They’ve already been in detention for 9 long months! My thoughts are with them and their families” Mattu tweeted.

Mufti was detained on August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and J&K. Later, her six-month preventive custody was extended by invoking PSA on February 5 this year. The PSA of Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar was revoked in March this year.

Mufti’s daughter, Iltija, moved a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court, challenging her detention. The matter could not be taken up on March 18 due to coronavirus outbreak.

