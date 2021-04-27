IND USA
There are 52 cases against Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh, including a 21-year-old assault case involving the jailor and deputy jailor in Lucknow. (File Photo)
Mukhtar Ansari, gangster-turned politician, tests positive for Covid-19

Mukhtar Ansari was found Covid-19 positive in a rapid antigen test on Saturday, which was confirmed in an RT-PCR test on Sunday. However, despite testing positive for the infection, Ansari did not show any symptoms, officials said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 04:26 PM IST

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari tested positive for coronavirus and has been kept in isolation in the district jail here, officials said on Tuesday.

Mukhtar Ansari was found Covid-19 positive in a rapid antigen test on Saturday, which was confirmed in an RT-PCR test on Sunday, chief medical officer N D Sharma said.

He has been kept in isolation at Barrack No. 16 in the jail.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health, Banda government medical college principal Mukesh Kumar Yadav said, adding that despite testing positive for the infection, Ansari did not show symptoms.

Jail Superintendent Pramod Tripathi said his condition is normal.

Mukhtar Ansari is a BSP MLA and was brought here from a Punjab jail on April 7 after an order by the Supreme Court.

