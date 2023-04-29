Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal, a BSP MP, to lose his Lok Sabha seat soon?

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Afzal Ansari was convicted on Saturday in a kidnapping and murder case pertaining to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai, the same case his brother and gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced earlier today. Afzal Ansari, brother of Mukhtar Ansari(HT FIle Photo)

An MP MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur sentenced Afzal to four years in jail and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him. His conviction means that he could lose his Lok Sabha membership.

According to the Representation of the People Act, any member will be disqualified from the Lok Sabha if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (from Wayanad in Kerala) and UP legislators, including Azam Khan (Rampur), his son Abdullah Azam (Suar) and BJP's Vikram Saini (Khatauli-Muzaffarnagar), had recently lost their memberships under the provisions of the same Act.

Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh was imposed on him by the Ghazipur court in the 2007 Gangsters Act case. Ansari who has been in jail for over 15 years now has almost 60 cases on him. Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2007 after they had claimed that the charges against them were false.