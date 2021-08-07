Mukul Roy says 'BJP will win', corrects it; Son explains faux pas

hinTrinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy who switched camp after the West Bengal Assembly election results on Friday said the saffron party will win the by-election in the state. It was a slip of tongue which Roy realised as soon as he uttered the words and clarifying he said that he actually meant Trinamool.

"The BJP will win convincingly in the assembly by-polls. It will win in Tripura. There is not an iota of doubt in that," Roy who was with the BJP for four years said. "The 'Maa Mati Manush' party (TMC) will remain the winner here and open its account in Tripura as well. BJP will be nowhere in the state. They will be decimated. Mamata Banerjee will continue to helm Bengal," he said as he rectified himself.

Seven assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to go to by-elections including the Bhabanipur constituency which Mamata will have to win to retain her chief minister's post as in the assembly election, she lost Nandigram to BJP's Suvendu Adhikary.

While the BJP leaders have pounced on the opportunity and said that Roy had unwittingly blurted out the truth, his son Subhrangshu Roy, who also made a comeback to TMC along with his father, said that his mistake has been blown out of proportion. Expressing concern over Mukul Roy's health, Subhrangshu said his father has been forgetting things since his wife's death. Mukul Roy's wife died in July in a private hospital in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. She had recovered from Covid but was suffering from post-Covid complications.

After that, Mukul Roy has been diagnosed with depression and a chemical imbalance in the body, Subhrangshu said to a news channel.

Apart from the by-elections in the state, Trinamool Congress is also gearing up for elections in Tripura for which Prashant Kishor's I-PAC has been camping in the state.

"Mukulda has betrayed his voters in Krishnanagar North. He has lost his credibility. But he has spoken the truth. The truth has perhaps come from his mouth as he is under tremendous mental stress," BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said, as quoted by PTI.

(With agency inputs)