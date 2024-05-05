 ‘Mulayam Singh blessed me…’: PM Modi's sharp attack at SP, Congress in UP rally | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Mulayam Singh blessed me…’: PM Modi's sharp attack at SP, Congress in UP rally

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2024 06:17 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi called SP and Congress ‘thieves’ in his Uttar Pradesh rally, saying that in 2019, Mulayam Singh Yadav predicted that he would be the PM again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other top BJP leaders, conducted multiple roadshows and rallies in Uttar Pradesh today. During his public rally at UP's Etawah, PM Modi attacked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress party, calling them “liars” and “thieves”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Etawah district, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Etawah district, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

While addressing a Lok Sabha election rally at Etawah, which is the home turf of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, PM Modi recalled that in 2019, the SP supremo predicted that Modi would become the prime minister once again.

PM Modi said in the rally, “It was Mulayam Singh's blessing for me”. The prime minister further added that the slogans of both the SP and the Congress are "lies" and their "intentions are also not good".



He alleged during his address, “The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are contesting the elections for their future and that of their children. They work only to benefit their families and their vote banks.” The Samajwadi Party and Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha polls together from Uttar Pradesh, as part of the INDIA bloc.

PM Modi also attacked the Samajwadi Party on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines, alleging that its leaders had instigated people against the vaccines but got themselves inoculated in secret. "Modi and Yogi are working for the future of your children.. we don't have children," he said.



Later on Sunday, PM Modi addressed a political rally in Uttar Pradesh's Dhaurahra constituency, attacking SP and Congress for indulging in appeasement politics in the country.

“Politics of appeasement has become a compulsion for the existence of 'shehzade' of SP and Congress,” the prime minister said.

"Muslims are getting benefits of all government schemes without any discrimination. Now, Muslims are understanding that the Congress and the INDI alliance is using them as pawns".

He further said, "I will devote every moment of my life for your(people's) service. I don't have my own family. You people are my family and my inheritors. My Bharat is my family."

