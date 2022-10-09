‘Mulayam Singh Yadav quite critical, on life-saving drugs’: Medanta Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical on Sunday and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs, the hospital said, reported news agency ANI.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists, Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical director of Medanta Hospital, said.

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is quite critical today and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the party also tweeted.

Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. Last Sunday, suddenly, his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

The former UP chief minister is 82 years old.

On Friday, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh met Yadav at the hospital. On Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also visited the hospital to check on the health of Yadav.

“Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time,” Khattar said.

While leaving the hospital, Lalu Yadav said, “His condition is improving, praying for his better health.”

Earlier, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also spoke to Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of his father.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav," said the chief minister's office, Bihar.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Akhilesh and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, said sources.

Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union government as the minister of defence.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP.

(With inputs from ANI)

