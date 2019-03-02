Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 receives threat call, evacuated

Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 on Saturday received a threat call following which the offices of various airlines at the departures (level 4), pre-security hold area and the arrivals (level 2) area were evacuated.

The threat call was received around 11 am at the airport and was later classified as “non-specific”.

No operations, however, were affected since the runway was closed till 5 pm. Repair work is being carried out on the runway every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The repair work will continue till March 30.

