Mumbai braces for heavy rain today, next 2 days | Check IMD's weather forecast

Mumbai is very likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall starting Saturday, September 27, till September 29, said the India Meteorological Department in a forecast released on Friday. Apart from Mumbai, it's surrounding areas such as Palghar, Thane, and Raigad are also expected to witness heavy rainfall till Monday.(File/Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Apart from Mumbai, its surrounding areas such as Palghar, Thane, and Raigad are also expected to witness a similar weather till Monday.

Mumbai is currently under an orange alert, which means that moderate rain along with light thunderstorm and winds, is possible, as per the IMD nowcast. Palghar, Thane, and Raigad are also under an orange alert.

However, some districts in Maharashtra are under red alert warning, including Jalna, Beed, Solapur, and Beed, which means that moderate to intense rainfall may hit parts of these areas, along with thunderstorms and surface winds.

Moderate rain is expected in most of Maharashtra as it remains under a yellow or orange alert.

Weather forecast today across India

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely on Saturday in isolated areas of Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, north interior Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and West Bengal and Sikkim.

In some places over the Andaman and Nicobar islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Telangana, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speeding up to 40-50 kmph are also very likely on Saturday. Similar weather is also likely to be witnessed in parts of Bihar, interior Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Rayalaseema and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, but with gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph.

“Squally wind with speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over some parts of southwest adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea, along and off Somalia coast,” the IMD said.