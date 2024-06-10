Mumbai Coastal Road phase 2 inaugurated by CM Shinde, to cut travel time to 8 mins: 5 points

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the second phase of Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, connecting Worli and Marine Drive. Once fully functional, the coastal road will cut down the travel time between Worli and Marine Drive by more than half. :Dharamveer, Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Second Tunnel under Mumbai Coastal Road (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)

The second phase of the coastal road project inaugurated today, which is the northbound carriageway from Marine Drive to Haji Ali, will be open for flowing traffic from tomorrow, June 11.

During the inauguration, CM Shinde said, "Today, the second phase of Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road has been opened. This tunnel is 6.25 km long from Haji Ali and Amarsons. In the month of July, this will open till Worli. Advanced technology has been used in the construction of this tunnel. The travel time will reduce to 8 minutes from 40-50 minutes..."

Like the south-bound arm, which was opened for vehicular movement in March this year, the northern arm of the coastal road will be operational between 7 am and 11 pm on week days. At present, the south-bound arm is catering to vehicles travelling between Worli and Marine Drive.

Mumbai Coastal Road phase 2: All you need to know

The Mumbai Coastal Road, also called the Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, connects Mumbai's Worli to Marine Drive. The road extends over a stretch of 10.58 km.

The road is being constructed by the BMC, and its main objective is to clear the traffic between south Mumbai and the western subarbs. The commute time will be slashed by over 70 percent, while fuel consumption will be cut by 34 percent on the route once its fully operational.

The MCR construction project has seen a total expenditure of ₹13,984 crore till now. Once the coastal road is fully operational, the travel time will be cut from 40-50 minutes to just 8 minutes.

According to CM Eknath Shinde's statement during the inauguration of the Mumbai Coastal Road, the project will be fully finished by July 2024.

The Mumbai Coastal Road has a layout of 4+4 lanes, with an array of modern infrastructure elements. It also has key interchanges at locations such as Amarsons Garden, Haji Ali and Worli Seaface to make traffic flow smoother on the route.