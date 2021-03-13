IND USA
Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.(Sourced Photo)
india news

Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze seeks anticipatory bail in Mansukh Hiran case

  • The court has asked the investigating officer’s response on the next date of hearing on March 19.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:42 AM IST

Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who is in the eye of a storm in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25 with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter, applied for anticipatory bail in Thane sessions court on Friday.

Vaze’s lawyer AP Kadu submitted the application for bail and argued for the same. The court has asked the investigating officer’s response on the next date of hearing on March 19.

On February 25, an SUV with gelatin sticks was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence. It was traced back to Hiran, a Thane auto parts businessman. On March 5, his body washed up ashore in a creek outside Mumbai.

In her statement to police, Hiran’s widow Vimla Hiran said she was suspicious of Sachin Vaze who was allegedly forcing her husband to get arrested in the case.

Vimla also told investigators that the vehicle belonged to a certain Dr Peter Newton who was known to her husband. The SUV was in her husband’s possession for the past three years. Hiran, who knew Vaze well, lent him the Scorpio in November 2020. Vaze’s driver dropped off the car at Hiran’s shop in Thane, on February 5, 2021.

Vaze was transferred from the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch to Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) of Mumbai police on Wednesday after Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly sought his arrest for Hiran’s suspicious death.

TRENDING TOPICS
Farmers in Odisha's Bargarh district blocking National Highway 58 in protest against alleged irregularities in paddy procurement.(HT PHOTO)
india news

BJP MLA tries to drink sanitiser in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement row

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:15 AM IST
  • Oisha's Food Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was reading out a statement about the status of paddy procurement in the state in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season when the BJP MLA tried to gulp down a bottle of hand sanitiser.
The transgenders in khaki will now be first responders in handling law and order situations.
india news

Transgenders in khaki: Ready to take on the world

By Shara Ashraf Prayag
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Ridiculed and abused on a daily basis, transgender selected as constables say they will ensure that no one from their community is forced to live a life deprived of dignity.
Image courtesy: Twitter.com/ISRO
india news

ISRO launches sounding rocket RH-560, to study neutral winds, plasma dynamics

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:30 AM IST
"Launch of sounding rocket (RH-560) to study attitudinal variations in the neutral winds and plasma dynamics carried out today at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota," tweeted the official account of ISRO.
With 72,031 tests conducted, the positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive among total tested – stood at 0.60%, which was again the highest since January 9.(PTI)
india news

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The seven-day average of daily cases, also known as the case trajectory, in the Capital has now been rising for 18 straight days – this number has gone from 134 for the week ending on February 22 to 339 in the last week.
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:38 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar who has been agitating and fasting for nearly 17 days. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Police identified the arrested man, held on March 8, as Sanjeet Kumar, a resident of Gurugram.(Representative image)
india news

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
A complaint was filed by the bank wherein it was alleged that during the routine business inquiry, the risk control unit of the bank has identified 145 personal loans and 78 credit cards with disbursement amount of 10 crore, which were disbursed and issued to the various individual customers of Delhi, police said.
Madan Kaushik, a four-time MLA from Haridwar constituency, has served as a cabinet minister between 2007 to 2012 in the governments of BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Kaushik was first elected as MLA in 2002 and subsequently in 2007, 2012 and 2017. (HT PHOTO).
india news

2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Wildlife experts said this will mean a boom in safari rides in wildlife-rich areas and a high footfall in ecologically sensitive forest land.(HT photo)
india news

Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The proposal was placed before a technical committee of the Central Zoo Authority on July 30, 2020, which gave its nod and got subsequent approval from Prakash Javadekar, Union environment minister and chairperson of the authority.
Rejecting the plea the single judge bench of Justice V J Arun of the Kerala High Court said the case involving lawmakers, that too in the house, can’t be justified and directed all accused to face the law. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
The plea, argued by advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out there was no concept in law of appointing an interim or acting director under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which applies to the central agency.(File photo)
india news

SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:53 AM IST
NGO Common Cause approached the top court with a public interest litigation to question the Centre’s decision to appoint an interim chief for the agency, Pravin Sinha.
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)
india news

Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push

By Rezaul H Laskar, Yashwant Raj, New Delhi, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:38 AM IST
For the Quad Vaccine Partnership, the countries agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capacities and logistical strengths to ramp up the manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific.
HT Image
india news

Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday appealed to the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, on Pingali Venkaiah, a prominent freedom fighter from the state who designed the Indian national tricolour
Paying tribute to Gandhi and other freedom fighters, the PM said: “I bow to the feet of all the great personalities who participated in India’s freedom struggle and have led the country.”
india news

PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The PM also flagged off a symbolic 386-kilometre-long Dandi March from the precincts of the Sabarmati Ashram on the 91st anniversary of the historic protest, and launched the celebration of 75 years of independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
