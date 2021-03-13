Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze seeks anticipatory bail in Mansukh Hiran case
- The court has asked the investigating officer’s response on the next date of hearing on March 19.
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who is in the eye of a storm in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25 with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter, applied for anticipatory bail in Thane sessions court on Friday.
Vaze’s lawyer AP Kadu submitted the application for bail and argued for the same. The court has asked the investigating officer’s response on the next date of hearing on March 19.
On February 25, an SUV with gelatin sticks was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence. It was traced back to Hiran, a Thane auto parts businessman. On March 5, his body washed up ashore in a creek outside Mumbai.
In her statement to police, Hiran’s widow Vimla Hiran said she was suspicious of Sachin Vaze who was allegedly forcing her husband to get arrested in the case.
Vimla also told investigators that the vehicle belonged to a certain Dr Peter Newton who was known to her husband. The SUV was in her husband’s possession for the past three years. Hiran, who knew Vaze well, lent him the Scorpio in November 2020. Vaze’s driver dropped off the car at Hiran’s shop in Thane, on February 5, 2021.
Vaze was transferred from the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch to Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) of Mumbai police on Wednesday after Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly sought his arrest for Hiran’s suspicious death.
