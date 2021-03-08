IND USA
Mumbai cyber cops arrest man for morphing BJP leader's photo, sending lewd texts
Mumbai cyber cops arrest man for morphing BJP leader's photo, sending lewd texts

  • On March 2, the BJP leader had complained that a person was sending her lewd messages after she took a firm stand on death by suicide of a young woman from Pune, blaming a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister for her death.
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:42 PM IST

A 26-year-old man has been arrested from Yavatmal for allegedly morphing photographs of a Maharashtra BJP leader and sending her lewd texts, the Mumbai cyber police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Rahul Tulsiram Ade, a resident of Ghatanji in Yavatmal district. Deputy commissioner of police (Cyber) Dr Rashmi Karandikar said that a police team nabbed him from Yavatmal on Sunday.

On March 2, the BJP leader had complained that a person was sending her lewd messages after she took a firm stand on death by suicide of a young woman from Pune, blaming a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister for her death.

In her complaint, the BJP leader said that her morphed photographs were being circulated and she also received threats to kill her, vulgar messages and morphed pictures.

Acting on her complaint, cyber police officials traced the IP address of the system used and mobile phone location of the accused and arrested him on Sunday.

Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for stalking (section 354D), word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (section 509) and criminal intimidation (section 506) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of information Technology Act.

He has been remanded in police custody till March 13 by a local court on Sunday.


