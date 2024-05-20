Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Monday, May 20, 2024
    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Ratan Tata, Sachin Tendulkar, RBI guv cast their vote

    May 20, 2024 3:38 PM IST
    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Voting for Lok Sabha elections is being held in seven phases. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.
    Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ltd., shows his finger marked with indictable ink after casting his ballot at a polling station during the fifth phase of voting for national elections in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 20, 2024.
    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai began at 7am and will continue until 6pm. This phase includes six constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Additionally, other constituencies in Maharashtra such as Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also voting....Read More

    With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies, following Uttar Pradesh.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 20, 2024 3:38 PM IST

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Shankar Mahadevan casts his vote

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Shankar Mahadevan along with his family members casted vote at Vashi in Navi Mumbai

    May 20, 2024 3:19 PM IST

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis asks official to increase polling speed

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Since the speed of voting is slow, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has asked chief electoral officer S Chockalingam, Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav and Mumbai Suburban Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar to increase speed of polling. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kshirsagar, the suburban Collector said, "There is crowd at some places and it is a good thing for us that people are coming in large numbers. We will deploy more staff and speeden up voting speed." The returning officers of all constituencies in Mumbai are getting complaints of slow speed of Polling

    May 20, 2024 3:09 PM IST

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: 'Voting at the snail's pace at many Mumbai polling booths' says Aditya Thackeray

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray, in a video released on X, requested the Election Commission for the basic amenities at the polling stations. "The voting at the snail's pace at many Mumbai polling booths is owing to the lack of fasciitis like drinking water, fans and waiting areas. There was confusion among the voters whether the watches and mobile phones are allowed inside the booths. This has caused a hardship to the voters. I would request the EC to look into it urgently and help voters to vote without any hassle," he said.

    Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a statement said, "I have requested the EC to look into the complaints of the poor turnout in Mumbai. I have requested Mumbai and Mumbai suburban collectors to ensure that the voters do not face any hardship."

    May 20, 2024 3:03 PM IST

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: BJP complains of slow polling at Hiranandani school

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Sonali Muley returning officer of the Mumbai North Central officer takes a video call on crowds at Hiranandani school. There is a lot of crowd in Mumbai and BJP has requested Election Commission to do fasten the process of polling

    May 20, 2024 2:42 PM IST

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Asha Bhosle casts her vote

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Asha Bhosle and grand daughter Zanai Bhosle cast their vote, urging the nation to go out and vote... And choose the right leader.

    May 20, 2024 2:29 PM IST

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Check voter turnout

    Mumbai election 2024 LIVE:

    Voting percentage (progressive )till 1pm in Maharashtra's 13 LS constituencies: Average voting - 27.78%

    Mumbai north - 26.78℅

    Mumbai North west -28.41

    munbai North East -28.82℅

    Mumbai North Central - 28.05℅

    Mumbai South Central - 27.21%

    Mubai South 24.46%

    Dhule 28.73-℅

    Dindori- 33.25℅

    Nashik- 28.51℅

    Palghar- 31.06℅

    Bhiwandi- 27.34℅

    Kalyan -22.52℅

    Thane- 26.05℅

