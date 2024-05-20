Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Ratan Tata, Sachin Tendulkar, RBI guv cast their vote
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai began at 7am and will continue until 6pm. This phase includes six constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Additionally, other constituencies in Maharashtra such as Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also voting....Read More
With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies, following Uttar Pradesh.
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Shankar Mahadevan casts his vote
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Shankar Mahadevan along with his family members casted vote at Vashi in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis asks official to increase polling speed
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Since the speed of voting is slow, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has asked chief electoral officer S Chockalingam, Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav and Mumbai Suburban Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar to increase speed of polling. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kshirsagar, the suburban Collector said, "There is crowd at some places and it is a good thing for us that people are coming in large numbers. We will deploy more staff and speeden up voting speed." The returning officers of all constituencies in Mumbai are getting complaints of slow speed of Polling
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: 'Voting at the snail's pace at many Mumbai polling booths' says Aditya Thackeray
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray, in a video released on X, requested the Election Commission for the basic amenities at the polling stations. "The voting at the snail's pace at many Mumbai polling booths is owing to the lack of fasciitis like drinking water, fans and waiting areas. There was confusion among the voters whether the watches and mobile phones are allowed inside the booths. This has caused a hardship to the voters. I would request the EC to look into it urgently and help voters to vote without any hassle," he said.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a statement said, "I have requested the EC to look into the complaints of the poor turnout in Mumbai. I have requested Mumbai and Mumbai suburban collectors to ensure that the voters do not face any hardship."
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: BJP complains of slow polling at Hiranandani school
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Sonali Muley returning officer of the Mumbai North Central officer takes a video call on crowds at Hiranandani school. There is a lot of crowd in Mumbai and BJP has requested Election Commission to do fasten the process of polling
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Asha Bhosle casts her vote
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Asha Bhosle and grand daughter Zanai Bhosle cast their vote, urging the nation to go out and vote... And choose the right leader.
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Check voter turnout
Mumbai election 2024 LIVE:
Voting percentage (progressive )till 1pm in Maharashtra's 13 LS constituencies: Average voting - 27.78%
Mumbai north - 26.78℅
Mumbai North west -28.41
munbai North East -28.82℅
Mumbai North Central - 28.05℅
Mumbai South Central - 27.21%
Mubai South 24.46%
Dhule 28.73-℅
Dindori- 33.25℅
Nashik- 28.51℅
Palghar- 31.06℅
Bhiwandi- 27.34℅
Kalyan -22.52℅
Thane- 26.05℅