Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Ratan Tata, Sachin Tendulkar, RBI guv cast their vote

May 20, 2024 3:09 PM IST

Mumbai election 2024 LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray, in a video released on X, requested the Election Commission for the basic amenities at the polling stations. "The voting at the snail's pace at many Mumbai polling booths is owing to the lack of fasciitis like drinking water, fans and waiting areas. There was confusion among the voters whether the watches and mobile phones are allowed inside the booths. This has caused a hardship to the voters. I would request the EC to look into it urgently and help voters to vote without any hassle," he said.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a statement said, "I have requested the EC to look into the complaints of the poor turnout in Mumbai. I have requested Mumbai and Mumbai suburban collectors to ensure that the voters do not face any hardship."