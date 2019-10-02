e-paper
Mumbai local train derails near Mahim station, services affected

According to railway officials, third coach from Bandra end has been derailed and soon they will start efforts to re-rail the coach and restore the traffic on the line.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Harbour line of Central Railway provides suburban rail connectivity to Navi Mumbai, along with eastern and Western suburbs.
Harbour line of Central Railway provides suburban rail connectivity to Navi Mumbai, along with eastern and Western suburbs.(File photo for representation)
         

A Bandra bound suburban local derailed near Mahim station on Harbour line on Wednesday morning. There are no reports of any injury to the passengers, but the suburban services on the line has been suspended.

“A coach of a Bandra bound local from CSMT derailed in Western Railway jurisdiction while approaching Mahim station,” said a senior Central Railway official.The incident occurred around 11.30 pm.

According to railway officials, third coach from Bandra end has been derailed and soon they will start efforts to re-rail the coach and restore the traffic on the line.

Western Railway informed that the local operation on Harbour line suspended till further announcement. “Suburban services between CSMT and Panvel is operational,” said the Central Railways official.

Harbour line of Central Railway provides suburban rail connectivity to Navi Mumbai, along with eastern and Western suburbs. An arm of Harbour line goes till Goregaon in Western suburbs. Western Railway jurisdiction on the line starts from close to Mahim.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 12:54 IST

