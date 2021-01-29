Mumbai locals open for all from February 1 with timing restrictions

Putting an end to the long wait of Mumbaikars, the Maharashtra government has decided to allow the general public to travel by local trains from February 1. However, there will be timing restrictions to manage the crowd. As of now, it has been decided that the general public will be allowed to travel before 7am, between 12 noon and 4pm and then again after 9pm.

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended its lockdown restrictions till February 28.

"As the chairperson of the state executive committee, I hereby issue directions that the guidelines to operationalize 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till February 28 for containment of Covid-19 epidemic in the state and all departments of the government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines. The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28," chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said issuing an order, early on Friday.

As suburban trains are the lifeline for Mumbaikars, there was a growing demand to resume services for all. The government took a measured approach to reopen the services as the state has been hit the worst by the Covid-19 pandemic. In phased unlocking, the government allowed emergency staff, teaching, non-teaching staff, practising lawyers, women passengers, disabled people to travel by local trains. But so far, it was not open for all.

From January 29, the number of trains was also increased almost to the pre-pandemic figures but the services were not open for all. As schools have partially opened and other establishments too are moving towards restoring their operations, there was pressure on the authorities to allow students and other commuters. Though the restricted timing may not cater to students and other office-goers, the authorities have finally allowed all to take the services.

Central Railway and Western Railway operate trains on the suburban lines in Mumbai. The railway authorities have been saying that they were prepared to take the services to the next level, but the government was not giving them a go-ahead.

On Friday, the announcement came from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he also said shops will be allowed to remain open till 11pm and restaurants till 1am.

