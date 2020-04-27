e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mumbai police team enforcing lockdown attacked by mob, 4 detained

Mumbai police team enforcing lockdown attacked by mob, 4 detained

Four persons were detained in the incident, which occurred on a road at densely populated slum Shivaji Nagar in Govandi at around 6:50 pm on Sunday.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 12:22 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The patrolling police personnel reached an intersection in Shivaji Nagar after the police control room informed them of a mob was roaming on the road, the police said. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
The patrolling police personnel reached an intersection in Shivaji Nagar after the police control room informed them of a mob was roaming on the road, the police said. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

A policeman from Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar police station sustained injuries in his right hand on Sunday evening while trying to disperse a mob, who had gathered on a road, defying the nationwide ongoing lockdown restrictions.

Initially, the lockdown was enforced for 21 days and then further extended for another 19 days till May 3, to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Four persons were detained in the incident, which occurred on a road at densely populated slum Shivaji Nagar in Govandi at around 6:50 pm on Sunday. The patrolling police personnel reached an intersection in Shivaji Nagar after the police control room informed them of a mob was roaming on the road, the police said.

“A 30-odd-member strong crowd, including two women, had gathered at the intersection flouting lockdown restrictions. They pelted stones at the police personnel and also shouted slogans against them,” said Sudarshan Paithankar, senior inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.

“A man from the crowd attacked a police inspector with an iron rod. Though he managed to deflect the attack aimed at his head, he sustained injuries in his right hand. The mob also damaged the glass panes of a police vehicle,” he added.

Shivaji Nagar falls under the jurisdiction of the M-East ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is at a greater risk of Covid-19 transmission because it has one of the worst health indices in the city, according to the BMC authorities.

The ward, which includes the slum pockets of Deonar, Govandi, Bainganwadi, Shivaji Nagar, and Cheetah Camp and the Deonar dumping ground, is spread across an area of 32.50 square kilometres.

tags
top news
PM Modi meets chief ministers over Covid-19 lockdown, states spell out their wishlist
PM Modi meets chief ministers over Covid-19 lockdown, states spell out their wishlist
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
Live: TN seals border with Chittoor in Andhra, builds wall on highway
Live: TN seals border with Chittoor in Andhra, builds wall on highway
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
This Chinese look-alike of Tata Nexon electric costs less than Rs 8 lakh
This Chinese look-alike of Tata Nexon electric costs less than Rs 8 lakh
Amazon, Flipkart request govt to allow sale of non-essential items
Amazon, Flipkart request govt to allow sale of non-essential items
Bored? Here are the top Netflix hacks that you need to try out
Bored? Here are the top Netflix hacks that you need to try out
Financial impact of lockdown, 3-month-old survives covid | Top 5 from HT
Financial impact of lockdown, 3-month-old survives covid | Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news