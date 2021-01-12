Mumbai: Sena youth wing to stage protests against BJP MLA for ‘shielding’ those who attacked policeman
Shiv Sena youth wing, Yuva Sena, will be staging protests today in Mumbai against BJP legislator Ram Kadam for allegedly shielding party workers who assaulted a police constable.
Three BJP workers were travelling on one bike on Monday when they collided with other vehicle at Powai. When constable Nitin Khairmode tried to take them to the police station, they allegedly assaulted him. Of the trio, two managed to escape while one has been arrested and booked for assaulting a public servant.
Later, Kadam reportedly intervened and through a phone call, told the police that the accused were young and police action might ruin their future. An audio clip of the purported conversation has gone viral on social media.
According to Yuva Sena core committee member Samadhan Sarvankar, their agitation is to express support to the police fraternity. “We want to send a message that such attacks will not be tolerated. The state government needs to take action against Ram Kadam as he is demanding their release. He is sending a message that you can bash up policemen and he will secure your release,” said Sarvankar.
However, Kadam has condemned the incident. “I have no connection with the attack...I was not even in Mumbai during the incident and the Yuva Sena is politicising the matter by dragging my name into it. In fact, I would have slapped the attackers myself,” he said, while talking to media.
The Congress has called the legislator a habitual offender. “He has attacked policemen twice... This reflects the BJP culture,” said party spokesperson Sachin Sawant.
Kadam started his political career in Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as a legislator in 2009 and joined BJP in 2014. He has been elected twice on BJP ticket from Ghatkopar (West) constituency.
