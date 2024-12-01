Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai shocker: Digitally arrested woman asked to strip for ‘body verification’, duped of 1.7 lakh

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Dec 01, 2024 12:06 PM IST

The woman is said to be the resident of Borivali East area of Mumbai and works in the pharmaceutical industry.

In another shocking digital arrest case in Maharashtra's Mumbai, a 26-year-old woman was duped of Rs. 1.7 lakh after being told that her name had come up in a money laundering case. The police have also revealed that the victim was forced to strip during her ordeal on a video call.

Another digital scam comes to light. (Representational Image)
Another digital scam comes to light. (Representational Image)

The woman revealed in her complaint to the police that she got a call on November 19 with the scammers told her that they were the officers of the Delhi Police. After that, they went on to tell her that her name had come up in a money laundering investigation linked to jailed Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal, according to an NDTV report.

The woman is said to be the resident of Borivali East area of Mumbai and works in the pharmaceutical industry, with no connection to Jet Airways.

The callers threatened her that she would be arrested before shifting her to a video call. They even told her that she would need to book a hotel room so that the investigation could be taken forward as she was under ‘digital arrest’.

As it went on, the scammers told the woman to strip naked for ‘body verification’, which she obliged. She was also asked to transfer Rs. 1.7 lakhs from her account for her ‘bank details verification’. The woman went on to transfer the amount to the scammers, according to the FIR.

The victim approached the police on November 28 after realising that it was all a scam. Mumbai Police has registered a case under BNS and IT Act and an investigation is underway.

Digital Arrest MO

Digital Arrest is a kind of scam where people get a call, mostly on WhatsApp, and are told that they are under investigation by government agencies. They are instructed to not get off the video call and not tell anyone about the case. They are then asked to transfer money to the scammers saying that it is needed to verify bank details and assurance that it will be returned if the person is found innocent.

Industrialist Paul Oswal was also duped of Rs. 7 crore in a similar scam using Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal’s name. More recently, a 77-year-old in Mumbai had to face the ordeal for a month, losing Rs. 3.8 crore.

Such cases have been on a rise recently and the agencies have advised people to be vary of such calls.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On