Mumbai-Singapore flight with 350 people on-board delayed over ‘security concern’

The Singapore-bound flight, SQ 423, scheduled to depart from the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) at 11.40 Friday night, left for its destination at 7.49 am Saturday, the SIA said in a statement

india Updated: Sep 08, 2018 19:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 taxis before take-off at Beijing airport on July 25, 2018. Photo for representative purposes.(AFP Photo)

A Singapore International Airlines (SIA) flight from Mumbai, with over 350 people on board was delayed by more than eight hours due to a “security concern”, the airline said Saturday.

The Singapore-bound flight, SQ 423, scheduled to depart from the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) at 11.40 Friday night, left for its destination at 7.49 am Saturday, the SIA said in a statement.

“Singapore Airlines confirms that SQ423 (an Airbus A380), scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Singapore on 7 September 2018, was delayed due to a security concern,” the airline said.

The aircraft departed Mumbai at 7.49 am (local time), it said.

A total of 328 passengers and 25 crew members were on board the aircraft, the statement added.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 19:11 IST

