e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / No pre-arrest bail for woman facing sedition over slogan supporting Sharjeel

No pre-arrest bail for woman facing sedition over slogan supporting Sharjeel

The court also refused to grant her interim protection from arrest to enable her to move the high court.

india Updated: Feb 06, 2020 01:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam(REUTERS FILE)
         

A court in Mumbai on Wednesday rejected anticipatory bail plea of Urvashi Chudawala, a Tata Institute of Social Studies student who is facing a sedition case for ‘shouting slogan’ in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ event.

Additional sessions judge Prashant Rajvaidya rejected Chudawala’s application for pre-arrest bail. The court also refused to grant her interim protection from arrest to enable her to move the high court. Prosecution, while opposing relief for her, had claimed that Chudawala was “supporting a person who is officially enemy of state”.

According to the police, during a rally of the Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Transgender-Queer community at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai last week,Chudawala shouted the slogan “Sharjeel Tere Sapno Ko Hum Manzil Tak Pahuchaege” (Sharjeel, we will realise your dreams).

tags
top news
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
1 dead, 157 hurt after plane breaks into three pieces in Istanbul
1 dead, 157 hurt after plane breaks into three pieces in Istanbul
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
‘Risk to rights in India’: Alleged bookie moves court to block extradition
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Two hurt in mob attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade in Bihar
Two hurt in mob attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade in Bihar
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news