No pre-arrest bail for woman facing sedition over slogan supporting Sharjeel

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 01:55 IST

A court in Mumbai on Wednesday rejected anticipatory bail plea of Urvashi Chudawala, a Tata Institute of Social Studies student who is facing a sedition case for ‘shouting slogan’ in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ event.

Additional sessions judge Prashant Rajvaidya rejected Chudawala’s application for pre-arrest bail. The court also refused to grant her interim protection from arrest to enable her to move the high court. Prosecution, while opposing relief for her, had claimed that Chudawala was “supporting a person who is officially enemy of state”.

According to the police, during a rally of the Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Transgender-Queer community at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai last week,Chudawala shouted the slogan “Sharjeel Tere Sapno Ko Hum Manzil Tak Pahuchaege” (Sharjeel, we will realise your dreams).