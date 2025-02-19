Mumbai: SUV rams guards at apartment gate, reverses and hits cabin

A man in a black SUV attempted to run over several people waiting outside a luxury apartment complex in Maharashtra's Mumbai after the security guards told him to leave. A man in a black SUV attempted to run over several people waiting outside a luxury apartment complex .(HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Purported CCTV footage of the incident shows the SUV charging into the group of guards, reversing, and crashing into the guard cabin. It then reversed again and sped towards one of the guards standing near the gate of 'JP North' on Mira Road at around 11 am on Tuesday, as reported by NDTV.

The driver, identified as Kashish Gupta, fled the scene with two companions. Another video, recorded by a guard, shows Gupta angrily threatening the guards, telling them to warn others to fall in line. "They don't know what I can do," he can be heard saying.

"We have dispatched teams to nab the accused and have booked them under arms act and attempt to murder," a Times Of India report quoted Mahesh Togarwad, senior police inspector of the Kashigaon police station.

A police report has been filed regarding the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Another hit-run in Mumbai

A 49-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a speeding autorickshaw that was travelling in the wrong direction outside Santacruz railway station at around 8 pm on Monday. According to the police, the auto driver was speeding on the wrong side of the road when the victim, Vijay Gurav, was crossing, and the collision occurred. The driver, identified as Imran Abdul Rashid Ansari, 36, has been arrested by the Vakola police, who have registered a case.

Gurav, who lived in the Khandwala SRA housing society near Vakola bridge in Santacruz East with his wife and two children, worked as a technician in a private hospital in Mumbai Central. He was on his way to visit a sick relative when the auto struck him.

The force of the impact caused Gurav to suffer severe head injuries as he fell onto the road. Bystanders quickly alerted the police, who rushed him to Nanavati hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said senior inspector Prakash Khandekar of Vakola police station.