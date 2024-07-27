Mumbai teen, gone viral for train skating stunt, loses an arm, leg

Farhat Azam Shaikh, a Mumbai teenager, who went viral for his skating stunt on a local train has lost an arm and leg as another similar attempt went horribly wrong, reported PTI. Farhat Azam Shaikh lost an arm and leg as another similar attempt went horribly wrong(@Central_Railway (X))

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were on lookout for the teenager after his stunts earlier this month went viral on social media. The officials discovered that Shaikh had lost an arm and leg while attempting another stunt on April 14 at Masjid railway station.

Shaikh told officials that the video that went viral on July 14 was recorded by his friend on March 7 this year at Sewri station. The stunt was later uploaded on social media to gain attention.

“Such Idiots performing Stunts on speeding #MumbaiLocal trains are a Nuisance just like the Dancers inside the trains. Should be behind Bars,” said a post on X tagging the concerned authorities.

Responding to the video, the official handle of DRM Mumbai CR replied as follows, “Thanks for the information. RPF Post VDLR has been instructed to register the case against the unknown passenger shown in the video. Efforts are on to trace him. We request all the concerned to desist from such unsafe practices and life-threatening both for them and passengers."

A case was then registered by the Wadala unit of the RPF, which traced the youth to his home in Antop Hill in central Mumbai. Later, the Central Railway posted a video in which Shaikh was seen amputated on his arm and leg. He also appealed to all passengers to stay away from such acts, which are not only illegal but life-threatening.

In a statement, the Central Railway said it had issued a stern warning against performing dangerous stunts after the July 14 viral video. It also emphasised the danger of such attempts and added that Shaikh now faces extreme difficulty in performing daily chores.

The railway officials requested passengers to desist from such unsafe stunts/activities that are life-threatening both for the individuals involved and other passengers. These actions can have fatal consequences, the release said, and urged citizens to report anyone performing them by calling mobile number 9004410735 or 139 immediately to create safe travel conditions and reduce deaths on tracks.

(With PTI inputs)