Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on July 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 27, 2024, is 28.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 28.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.48 °C and 28.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.48 °C and 28.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 28, 2024
|27.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|27.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 30, 2024
|27.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|28.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|27.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.13 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.68 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.76 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.29 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy