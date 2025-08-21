Mumbai under yellow alert for rain today, relief likely after days of downpour

Mumbai is under a yellow alert for Thursday after days of being battered by heavy rain that triggered waterlogging, traffic and air and rail disruptions, The yellow warning for Mumbai comes after days of being under more severe red and orange alerts for heavy rain. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to remain between 28 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.(Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted light rainfall and generally cloudy skies in the city and the suburbs. Overall, the city is set to receive some relief after heavy rainfall for six consecutive days.

For Thursday, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan. While moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and at a few places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. Marathwada is likely to experience light showers.

In Maharashtra, a yellow alert has been issued today, including in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Jalna, and Nagpur. While no warning has been issued for some parts, including in Buldhana, Akola, and Gondia.

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall continued to lash various parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, for the sixth consecutive day. This continuous rain spell has led to the evacuation of 4,600 people from nine districts of Maharashtra, including Nanded, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Pune, and Sangli.

Meanwhile, seeing the swelling water of the Krishna river, the Maharashtra government has requested the Karnataka government to increase the water discharge from the Koyna dam from 2 lakh cusecs to 2.50 lakh cusecs per day in order to avoid any flood risks to the nearby villages.

The sky today in Mumbai is expected to be generally cloudy with moderate to heavy rain at isolated places in the city and the suburbs. The temperature in the city is expected to remain between 28 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with a red and orange alert sounded in parts of Maharashtra. The severe waterlogging across Mumbai is disrupting daily life and forcing the cancellation of several local train services. Airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, also cautioned passengers that flight operations could be impacted due to the bad weather.

In the evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the rain situation in the state is under control.

