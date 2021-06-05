Mumbai unlock: Outdoor shooting not allowed after 5pm. Check what's allowed

As part of Maharashtra's five-level unlocking, set to begin from June 7, several activities will remain time-bound and restricted in Mumbai, as it comes under level 3. Districts with a Covid-19 case positivity rate of 5 to 10 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of 40 to 60 per cent fall under this level.

Here is what will be allowed in Mumbai from Monday

> Shops, establishments dealing with essential items will remain open till 4pm all days.

> Shops, establishments dealing with non-essential items will remain open till 4pm on weekdays.

> Mall, theatres (multiplex as well as the single-screen) will remain closed

> Restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity for dining in till 4pm only on weekdays. After 4pm, parcels, takeaway, home delivery allowed.

> Local train services will remain restricted for medical services, essential services and women. Extra restrictions may be added.

> Public places, parks will open from 5am to 9am every day allowing walking, cycling.

> All private offices will open but will operate till 4om on working days at 50 per cent attendance (except exemption category).

> Sports activities (only outdoor) allowed between 5am to 9am and between 6pm and 9pm.

> Shooting activities to be conducted in a bubble. No outdoor shooting after 5pm.

> Social gathering allowed only with 50 per cent capacity and till 4pm on weekdays.

> Wedding events allowed to be held with 50 people while 20 people can attend funerals.

> Construction work allowed but labourers must leave by 4pm.

> Agriculture works allowed till 4pm every day.

> E-commerce services will function regularly.

> Gyms, salons, parlours will be allowed to function till 4pm at 50 per cent capacity. People will be admitted only with appointment and ACs will not be allowed.

> Buses will operate with 100 per cent capacity without standing.