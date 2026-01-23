BMC announces water cut in parts of Mumbai from January 27 to February 7| Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10 per cent reduction in water supply in several areas of Mumbai and the eastern suburbs. Water supply to some areas of the Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations that depend on BMC supply will also be affected. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo, representational image)

The water cut will be from January 27 to February 7, due to scheduled maintenance work at a key water supply facility.

Why water cut is happening The annual maintenance work will be carried out at the pneumatic gate system at Pise in Thane district, news agency PTI reported.

Water supply to some areas of the Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations that depend on BMC supply will also be affected.

Areas likely to be affected Residents in the following areas should expect a temporary reduction in water availability:

Most wards in the island city

Eastern suburbs of Mumbai

Parts of Thane and Bhiwandi that are served by BMC supply The BMC has urged citizens to cooperate and adjust their water usage during the maintenance period to ensure smooth operations and avoid inconvenience.

Water shortage grips Mumbai's Kapadia Nagar Kapadia Nagar, a residential complex comprising 24 buildings in the L ward in Kurla West, has been grappling with acute water shortage for at least two months, residents told Hindustan Times.

The shortage affects any four buildings at a given time, which do not receive a drop of water for days, till a similar water cut is imposed on four other buildings, the residents alleged.

Officials from the BMC’s water department, however, attributed the problem to pilferage by a section of Kapadia Nagar’s nearly 5,000 residents.

Those living in the 6-7 buildings located close to the BMC’s main water pipeline have installed motors illegally, affecting supply for the rest of the complex, they alleged.