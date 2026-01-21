Mumbai: Kapadia Nagar, a residential complex comprising 24 buildings in the L ward in Kurla West, has been grappling with acute water shortage for at least two months, residents told Hindustan Times. The shortage affects any four buildings at a given time, which do not receive a drop of water for days, till a similar water cut is imposed on four other buildings, the residents alleged. Water shortage grips Kapadia Nagar, officials blame pilferage

“The water supply resumes whenever we complain to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). But it is cut off again two days later,” said Asna Huda, a resident of one of the buildings.

Officials from the BMC’s water department, however, attributed the problem to pilferage by a section of Kapadia Nagar’s nearly 5,000 residents. Those living in the 6-7 buildings located close to the BMC’s main water pipeline have installed motors illegally, affecting supply for the rest of the complex, they alleged.

Residents of buildings located far away from the pipeline levelled similar allegations, and said they were encountering turmoil and losses due to the situation.

Daily life hit

Jamaluddin Shaikh, a long-time resident of Kapadia Nagar, said the complex with 732 apartments across 24 buildings came up in 1987. Though it had faced water cuts on numerous occasions in the past, the current problem was unprecedented, he said.

Shaikh and other residents alleged that 6-7 buildings located close to the BMC water pipeline were using booster motors to draw excess water, leaving buildings located far away with little or no supply.

Many said their personal and professional routines now revolve entirely around when water might come. Access to basic sanitation also has become challenging, they mentioned.

“The last time my in-laws visited us, they had to use the watchman’s toilet because there was no water at home,” said Mamta Prajapati, 42, who works with an insurance company. “Our lives now revolve around waiting for water.”

Persistent shortage has forced residents to depend heavily on private water tankers, they said.

“We have spent over ₹60,000 on tankers in just 10 days,” said Zahid Firfire, secretary of the housing society of one of the buildings; each building in the complex has a separate housing society.

Residents of the affected buildings had collectively spent more than ₹87 lakh on water tankers and other temporary measures, Firfire said.

Water shortage has also hit the earnings of apartment owners, as tenants have begun moving out.

“Life here has become unmanageable. We are even thinking of selling our flat and relocating,” said Anjum Peshmam, 41, a homemaker.

With summer approaching, residents fear the situation could worsen unless a lasting solution is worked out urgently.

BMC inspection

Shortly after NCP leader Saeeda Khan was elected corporator of the L ward, residents of Kapadia Nagar approached her with complaints about acute water shortage. Subsequently, on Monday, BMC officials conducted a site inspection.

A senior official from BMC’s water department said they found the main water pipeline adjacent to the complex lined with pumps installed by residents of nearby buildings.

“This is why tail-end buildings are left dry although Kapadia Nagar is supplied water as per the prescribed norm of 135 litres per person per day,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Though residents of buildings located far away from the pipeline raised similar concerns, they apprehended other reasons were behind the shortage.

“If installation of illegal pumps was the only reason, our building would never get water. But that is not the case,” said Asna Huda. “We suspect that the pressure in the water mains is not adequate and the problem can be resolved by ensuring adequate pressure.”

Water department officials, however, dismissed these claims and said the problem would be resolved once illegal motors were disconnected.

“We will disconnect the illegal motors soon. If the problem persists even after that, we will initiate penal action,” the official quoted earlier said.