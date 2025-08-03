Mumbai woman’s morphed private photo sent to relative, friends over 2,000 loan

A 25-year-old woman was harassed and her morphed nude photo was sent to relative and friends for borrowing ₹2,000 from an app. The woman, a resident of the city's Jogeshwari West area, was blackmailed and harassed by a person claiming to work with the online loan app firm. FIR filed after Mumbai woman faces blackmail by Instagram cash loan app(Representative image/Pixabay)

Police officials said that the victim came across an advertisement for a mobile application named Cash Loan on Instagram while she was seeking financial assistance, NDTV reported.

In hopes of getting money easily, the woman downloaded the app on July 20 and submitted her personal details, including her Aadhaar card and bank account information, as part of the registration process.

She applied for a ₹2,000 loan but received only ₹1,300, which was granted as a loan for a period of six days, the news outlet reported.

But things soon took dramatic turn, even before the loan term expired, a person claiming to be an employee of the loan firm allegedly began to threaten her.

According to the Mumbai woman's complaint cited by the news channel, the caller warned her that her obscene photographs would be leaked online if she didn’t repay the loan immediately.

Victim paid, yet explicit images sent to contacts

In response to the threats, the woman transferred ₹1,000 twice via a payment application to a person identified as Sandesh Kumar. However, despite the payments, she received a distressing call from her aunt an hour later, reported NDTV.

The aunt had received a morphed nude image of the woman on WhatsApp from an unknown number. The same photo was subsequently sent to two of the woman’s friends from the same sender.

Frightened and unsure of how to respond, the woman informed her father, who then approached local police for help.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case, and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made at this stage.