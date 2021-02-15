IND USA
Mumbai: A Royal Bengal Tiger jumps from a pond inside an enclosure at the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The zoo reopened on Monday after 11 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_15_2021_000038A)(PTI)
india news

Mumbai’s Byculla zoo reopens after Covid shutdown, draws 1,400 visitors on Day 1

  • The Byculla zoo which was shut down on March 25, 2020, reopened after almost a year.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 PM IST

The Byculla zoo also known as Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan which opened its gates to the public on Monday after remaining closed for almost a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, drew 1,400 visitors, zoo authorities said.

The zoo garnered a revenue of 69,600 on the opening day.

According to zoo authorities, the two biggest attractions for visitors were the two Royal Bengal tigers named Shakti and Karishma followed by the Humboldt penguins.

In February 2020, the zoo had received the two tigers from Aurangabad zoo. It had plans to keep them in the 3,500 square-metre enclosure with landscape and terrain that replicates the conditions in the Ranthambore National Park of Rajasthan.

However, by March 2020 the zoo was shut owing to Covid-19 lockdown with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announcing the shutdown on March 15, 2020.

The zoo’s director Dr Sanjay Tripathi said, "We handled a total of 1,419 people in Byculla zoo and earned a total revenue of Rs. 69,600. This excludes senior citizens whose entry is free."

The zoo authorities expect the number of visitors to go up in the coming days when the situation normalises.

In normal times, the zoo gets around 6,000 to 8,000 visitors daily on weekdays, and nearly 10,000 on weekends. The zoo also gets many visitors in the form of morning and evening walkers. However, currently owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, walkers are not allowed inside the zoo, but are allowed to walk in the garden area outside the zoo. Current timings of the zoo are 9 am to 6 pm.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will inaugurate the social media pages of the Byculla zoo on Tuesday.

According to the plan, Byculla zoo will have dedicated social media pages under the banner of Mumbai Zoo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

"The plan is to upload daily activities of animals on our dedicated social media page and also upload educational materials on our social media pages about the zoo and wildlife inside the zoo," Dr Tripathi said.

External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayer on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

India, Japan pitch for Assam to be hub of connectivity with Southeast Asia

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visited Assam to review projects being implemented with Japanese support, and outlined a vision of Assam playing a crucial role in India’s efforts to link up with and benefit from new markets in Southeast Asian nations.
"To promote their wider adoption across India, the MoU between Danfoss India and IISc aims to increase knowledge systems around natural refrigerants both at the academic and industry level", company statement said.(HT File Photo)
india news

Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote natural refrigerants

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The collaboration aims to develop a research and training centre focused on promoting the use of natural or CO2-based refrigerants, a company statement said.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
india news

Ker CM launches fibre optic network for free internet access to 20 lakh families

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:07 PM IST
KFON is a joint venture of Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). A consortium led by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was selected to implement the project in March 2019.
Chief minister Trivendra Rawat ordered a probe after a meeting with officials of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as cricket coach

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:59 PM IST
  • Wasim Jaffer resigned from the position of coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team on February 8 citing "interference and bias of selectors and CAU office bearers in team selection and promoting non-deserving players."
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
india news

Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 metro cities from tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The duration of the curfew has been curtailed in the new order by an hour which begins only at midnight, while the existing night curfew begins at 11pm.
Mumbai: A Royal Bengal Tiger jumps from a pond inside an enclosure at the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The zoo reopened on Monday after 11 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_15_2021_000038A)(PTI)
india news

Mumbai’s Byculla zoo reopens after Covid shutdown, draws 1,400 visitors on Day 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • The Byculla zoo which was shut down on March 25, 2020, reopened after almost a year.
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
india news

Pak spouses of Kashmiri men flag their plight, seek citizenship, travel papers

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • The group of women appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view because they have been unable to go home and meet families and relatives.
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
india news

‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Vij had tweeted in Hindi on Monday, saying that wherever seeds of anti-nationalism are found, they have to be exterminated from the roots.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Meerut, address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 28

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The Delhi CM, who also heads the AAP, will join a list of political leaders who have addressed the mahapanchayats.
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs said this year's first visit abroad by the foreign secretary to Moscow signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with Russia.
State Election Commission of Punjab on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • SEC said that repolling would be held on February 16, from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm and counting will take place on February 17.
Police named three persons including the JD-U MLA in the FIR.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Bihar police book JD-U MLA in murder case of former member of district board

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Police said a dispute over contract work appears to be the main reason behind the murder.
Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Ahead of assembly polls, Sabarimala issue back on radar in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Nearly 50,000 people were booked at the height of the temple agitation three years ago and youngsters are running pillar to post amid a host of cases.
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
india news

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:31 PM IST
In a statement, the committee said it held a detailed discussion with academicians and professionals on Monday through video conferencing.
According to a mid-level Delhi police officer, during the exercise, police noticed that every station had a large seizure of alcohol bottles and drugs.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Bihar police arrest bootleggers’ associates from Haryana in Muzaffarpur

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Police said some of influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big alcohol smuggling racket across the country with political patronage.
