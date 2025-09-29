Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mumbai’s Dadar railway station bomb threat a hoax; police hunt for caller

ANI |
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 04:10 am IST

Mumbai's Shivaji Park police station received a bomb threat claiming that an explosive device had been planted at Dadar railway station.

Mumbai's Shivaji Park police station received a bomb threat, claiming a bomb had been allegedly planted at Dadar railway station, which turned out to be a hoax call, police said.

Commuters crowd Dadar station during peak hour(File Photo/HT Photo)
Commuters crowd Dadar station during peak hour(File Photo/HT Photo)

Mumbai's Shivaji Park police station received a bomb threat, claiming a bomb had been planted at Dadar railway station. Police, along with the Government Railway Police and bomb squad, searched the station and surrounding areas, "but found no suspicious objects", Mumbai police said.

A case has been registered, and police are working to locate the caller. It initially appears to be a hoax call, Police added.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, several schools, and other institutions received bomb threat emails on Sunday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, "Bomb threat email has been sent to Delhi airport, schools and several other institutions. Investigation is being carried out."

The email claimed that bombs had been placed around school and airport administrations and warned of a "blood pool" if authorities did not act within 24 hours. The sender identified themselves as the leader of a terrorist group called "terrorizers 111" and described themselves in threatening terms.

The mail said that bombs were placed around the administration of schools and airports, and there were 24 hours to react or face the blood pool, police said. (ANI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mumbai’s Dadar railway station bomb threat a hoax; police hunt for caller
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On