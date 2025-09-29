Mumbai’s Dadar railway station bomb threat a hoax; police hunt for caller

Mumbai's Shivaji Park police station received a bomb threat, claiming a bomb had been allegedly planted at Dadar railway station, which turned out to be a hoax call, police said. Commuters crowd Dadar station during peak hour(File Photo/HT Photo)

Mumbai's Shivaji Park police station received a bomb threat, claiming a bomb had been planted at Dadar railway station. Police, along with the Government Railway Police and bomb squad, searched the station and surrounding areas, "but found no suspicious objects", Mumbai police said.

A case has been registered, and police are working to locate the caller. It initially appears to be a hoax call, Police added.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, several schools, and other institutions received bomb threat emails on Sunday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, "Bomb threat email has been sent to Delhi airport, schools and several other institutions. Investigation is being carried out."

The email claimed that bombs had been placed around school and airport administrations and warned of a "blood pool" if authorities did not act within 24 hours. The sender identified themselves as the leader of a terrorist group called "terrorizers 111" and described themselves in threatening terms.

The mail said that bombs were placed around the administration of schools and airports, and there were 24 hours to react or face the blood pool, police said. (ANI)