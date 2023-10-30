‘Murder attempt by Cong goons’: KTR's big allegation after KCR party MP stabbed while campaigning

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Monday blamed the Congress over the incident in which his party's MP and assembly election candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed during campaigning in Siddipet.



“I strongly condemn the murder attempt on BRS MP Sri Prabhakar Reddy Garu by Congress Goons. Desperate Congress now resorting to physical elimination attempts of our leaders in Telangana. This was of course to be expected with a 3rd rate Criminal being made the TPCC president. Violence has no place in democratic society and I hope the Election Commission of India will take serious action in this regard”, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son posted on X. KTR had reposted a video originally posted by a journalist in which the attacker was being accosted by the police.



Reddy, the party's candidate for Dubbak assembly seat, was stabbed by a 38-year-old man while campaigning in Siddipet. A video circulated on social media showed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader being taken to the hospital in a car. BRS MP and party candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy undergoes treatment after he was stabbed while campaigning for upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, in Siddipet district, Monday(PTI)

“His condition is said to be stable, police said. The accused who came to meet the MP went close to him and attacked him with a knife”, Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha was quoted by PTI as saying.

‘Attack on me’, says KCR

Reacting to the incident, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said,“I am saying the attack on our Dubbak candidate is an attack on me. If the attacks are not stopped, if there is no self control, we also have courage. If we also resort to the same acts, you will not remain. Even (your) dust also will not remain".

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said,"I am shocked to learn about the attack on Medak MP and BRS Dubbak MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal. Violence has no place in democracy, and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON