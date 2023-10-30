News / India News / Telangana poll: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed while campaigning in Siddipet

Telangana poll: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed while campaigning in Siddipet

HT News Desk
Oct 30, 2023

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Prabhakar Reddy was on Monday stabbed while campaigning.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, a confidant of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was on Monday stabbed during a campaign event in Siddipet, police officials said. Reddy is out of danger and taken to a hospital, ANI reported quoting police officials.

BRS MP K Prabhakar Reddy being taken to hospital after being stabbed.(ANI/X)
Reddy is the BRS''s candidate from Dubbak assembly segment for the Nov 30 polls.

“MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is safe. The incident took place in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal. He has been shifted to Gajwel. The alleged accused is in custody, we are investigating the matter”, N Swetha, Siddipet Commissioner, told ANI.

TV footage showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing the stab wound on his stomach (to stop the bleeding) while sitting in a vehicle. The man who allegedly stabbed the MP was "beaten up" by some locals, PTI reported.

Reddy is the sitting MP from Medak in Telangana. He became an MP from the constituency in 2014 after KCR gave up his seat to become the chief minister. He was recently announced as the candidate from Dubbak. He is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Raghunandan Rao.

Telangana, currently ruled by BRS, goes to poll on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Monday, October 30, 2023
