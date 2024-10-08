Muruga mutt seer Sharanaru released on bail in Pocso case

Chitradurga Sri Murugharajendra Mutt chief Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested under the Pocso Act, was released from judicial custody on Monday, people familiar with the matter. The Pocso case against Sharanaru involves two victims, and a total of 13 witness testimonies were recorded as part of the evidence process (ANI)

The second district additional and civil court of Chitradurga ordered his release after the completion of the collection of evidence in the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) case against him. Sharanaru’s lawyer, Viswanathaiah, said that the release was in line with the HC’s original bail decision, adding, “The high court bail will continue.”

Sharanaru had previously been granted conditional bail by the Karnataka high court in November 2023, but the Supreme Court intervened and stayed the bail until the trial evidence was fully collected.

The SC had instructed the lower court to conclude the trial within four months. Following this directive, the lower court completed the evidence phase, allowing the SC to lift its stay on the HC’s bail order.

The Pocso case against Sharanaru involves two victims, and a total of 13 witness testimonies were recorded as part of the evidence process. The conclusion of these testimonies allowed the court to proceed with Sharana’s release, signalling the next phase of the legal battle.

Upon his release, Murugha Sharanaru expressed his gratitude, stating, “By the grace of Basavesha and Murughesa, we came out.”

He announced his plan to reside at the Shivayoga ashram in Davanagere but chose not to elaborate on his time in custody. Sharanaru emphasised that the legal process was still ongoing and expressed confidence that justice would prevail, remarking, “Truth will win.”

The case dates to August 26, 2022, when the first Pocso complaint was filed against Murugha Sharanaru, leading to his judicial custody on September 1, 2022. A second Pocso complaint was filed on October 13, 2022.

He was initially granted bail in the first case by the HC, but this decision was challenged by the Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe.

The organisation took the matter to the Supreme Court, which ultimately overturned the bail and ordered Sharanaru to remain in custody while evidence was being collected.