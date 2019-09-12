‘Mushrooming illegal colonies killing Yamuna’: NGT

india

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Wednesday said that the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies in the national capital was one of the major reasons for destruction of

Yamuna river.

The tribunal — noting the findings of the monitoring committee reports that faecal sludge from more than 1700 unauthorised colonies was polluting the Yamuna — directed the Delhi chief secretary, Delhi Jal Board and municipal corporations to ensure that a mechanism is evolved whereby raw sewage from these colonies gets collected and taken to a central sewage treatment plant (STP) for treatment till such time sewrage network is established in these colonies.

“The concerned agencies must ensure sewage reached a centralised facility for treatment within three months from date of order and six months thereafter ensure implementation of laying of sewer line network failing which environmental compensation of Rs 10 lakh per month shall be levied on each of them,” the bench stated.

