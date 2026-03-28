Music during Ram Navami celebration sparks clashes in Bengal's Murshidabad; Section 144 imposed after arson
An argument during a Ram Navami procession turned violent in an area of poll-bound West Bengal's Murshidabad on Friday, leading to arson and stone-pelting.
Tensions erupted in poll-bound West Bengal's Murshidabad district after clashes broke out on Friday reportedly during Ram Navami processions, even leading to stone-pelting, vandalisim and arson in some areas.
Security was tightened in the affected Jangipur and Raghunathganj areas, the police said.
Police said the situation turned tense after an altercation during a procession turned violent, with two groups pelting stones at each other and damaging property in the affected areas - Jangipur and Raghunathganj, reported PTI news agency. No arrests were made in this regard till the filing of the report.
What happened in Murshidabad
As part of Ram Navami celebrations, people in a large procession were heading towards Mackenzie Park in Raghunathganj when trouble began, PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.
Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people, was also imposed in Ragunathganj, ANI news agency reported.
In the Sisatala locality, an argument over music being played during a procession led to a clash between participants and locals.
Situation got tense again near the Phultala Crossing when the procession reached the area, following incidents of stone-pelting. Shops were vandalised and set on fire, further aggravating the situation.
Security forces were deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control, and have since been conducting route marches and maintaining vigil in the affected areas, the officer was quoted as saying.
BJP says violence ‘pre-planned’
The clashes drew political reactions, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dhananjay Ghosh alleging that the violence was "pre-planned" and demanding strict action.
Jangipur Municipality chairman Mofizul Islam, meanwhile, urged the administration to act against those responsible and maintain peace.
The administration appealed to residents to remain calm as security has been tightened across the district, officials said.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are scheduled to be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4, alongside that for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.
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