Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi as his X followers reach 100M: 'Most followed world leader'

X chief Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as the Indian leader's followers on the social media platform crossed 100 million, making him the “most followed world leader”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk during their meeting in New York City, New York, U.S., June 20, 2023.(via REUTERS)

“Congratulations PM NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!” Musk said in a post on X.

PM Modi's followers on his X handle surpassed 100 million on Sunday, showing a growth of nearly 30 million over the past three years, according to officials.

He is the most followed head of government on the platform globally with 100.1 million followers now. He joined X (then Twitter) back in 2009 when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

Other most followed leaders

Other leaders with large followings include US president Joe Biden (38.1 million) and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan (21.5 million). Former US president and Republican nominee Donald Trump has 87.7 million followers, even though he was banned from 2021 to 2023 on the platform.

How many followers do Rahul Gandhi have on X (formerly Twitter)?

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has 26.4 million followers on the social media platform. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is ahead of him with around 27.5 million followers.

Who are the top 3 most followed person on X (formerly Twitter)?

Elon Musk holds the top spot on the platform with 190.1 million followers. Former US president Barack Obama takes the second spot with 131.7 million followers. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo ranks third with 112.2 million followers.

X followers: PM Modi ahead of Virat Kohli, Taylor Swift

PM Modi has more followers than active global athletes like Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million), and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million). He also surpasses celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

Prime Minister Modi is also an influential presence on YouTube and Instagram with nearly 25 million subscribers and more than 91 million followers, respectively.