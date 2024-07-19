Elon Musk trolls Microsoft amidst global outage, invokes 2021 ‘macrohard’ post

Following a crucial server outage that Microsoft witnessed on Friday, Billionaire Elon Musk seized the opportunity to take a dig at an American multinational corporation and technology company. Elon Musk shared two posts following Microsoft outage, one of which was posted in October 2021.“Macrohard >> Microsoft,” he wrote, mentioning that “Although Teams is pretty good.”(Reuters)

Meanwhile, Musk posted two laughing emojis while reacting to a meme that was shared by DogeDesigner, stating “everything else is down, this app still works.” The meme shows a man enjoying a cricket match while smoking.

Microsoft issues statement amid server outage

On Friday, Microsoft users from all over the world, including banks and airlines, experienced widespread downtime on Friday. Hours after the tech giant announced it was progressively resolving a problem impacting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

It remains unknown what caused the outage. Even as Microsoft seemed to indicate in a post on X that things were getting better, issues were still being reported globally.

DownDectector, a website that monitors user-reported internet outages, has observed an increase in outages at Visa, ADT security, Amazon, and other airlines, such as American Airlines and Delta. Australian news agencies stated that the loss of computer systems caused disruptions to banks, airlines, telecommunications companies, and media broadcasters. Few banks in New Zealand said to be offline as well.

In a post on X, Microsoft 365 said the firm was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

Social media users also reported having trouble accessing financial institutions like the National Australia Bank.

The Microsoft outage has impacted stock markets, entertainment firms, airplanes, and other industries worldwide.

Significant airlines like SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa in India witnessed operational difficulties. Low-cost US airlines including Allegiant, Frontier Airlines, and SunCountry also reported problems impacting their operations.